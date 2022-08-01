Positively Memphis stays informed of upcoming, dynamic development projects through civic partnerships and PM Advisors’ engagement. Our Speaker Series invites Memphians to share lunch and conversation with trailblazing developers who are positively enhancing the city we love. Our lunches help build inspiration and foster a network of community relationships.





Memphis is a city on the move. To accentuate and promote the biggest and most important projects and programs under way or on the drawing board, PM presents a public format, usually in a luncheon setting where leaders of these positive and exciting happenings are explained, in this informative gathering. In addition to the primary presentation - local non-profit charitable organizations and attractions are introduced and awarded a contribution from Positively Memphis.