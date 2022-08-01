Date: Monday, August 1st, 2022
Location: Holiday Inn University of Memphis, Grand Ballroom
Speakers: Leo Salom, President and CEO of TD Bank, and Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon Corporation
Time: 11:30 AM Registration
Cost: $40 (To Purchase a Table, Please Purchase 6 Seats)
Cost: $45 at the Door
Join us to learn more about the changing banking landscape in Memphis and the southeastern region.
Positively Memphis stays informed of upcoming, dynamic development projects through civic partnerships and PM Advisors’ engagement. Our Speaker Series invites Memphians to share lunch and conversation with trailblazing developers who are positively enhancing the city we love. Our lunches help build inspiration and foster a network of community relationships.
Memphis is a city on the move. To accentuate and promote the biggest and most important projects and programs under way or on the drawing board, PM presents a public format, usually in a luncheon setting where leaders of these positive and exciting happenings are explained, in this informative gathering. In addition to the primary presentation - local non-profit charitable organizations and attractions are introduced and awarded a contribution from Positively Memphis.
